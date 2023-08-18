scorecardresearch
Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new promo from Kavya with Mishkat Varma

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's new promo from Kavya opposite Mishkat Varma leaves fans wanting for more.

By Pooja Tiwari
Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new promo from Kavya opposite Mishkat Varma leaves fans wanting for more. Fans have not been able to control their excitement ever since the makers confirmed that the TV diva would make her return to the fiction space after Imlie.

The new promo shows Sumbul Touqeer Khan as IAS Kavya Bansal who attends an event and comes face to face with her ex-fiance played by Anuj Surelle. A flashback is shown wherein Anuj’s character breaks off his engagement with Kavya since she is not willing to prioritize him over her career. A heartbroken Kavya can be seen saying that if a woman is behind a successful man, why can’t a man stand behind a successful woman? In the present stage, Kavya looks heartbroken to come across the man who broke her heart. She oozed swag and confidence while donning the bridal outfit.

No sooner did the promo drop than fans started lauding Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s performance. One of the fans stated, “Sumbul deserves to be in big screen, the acting.” Another netizen said, “Just so you know, not like everybody doesn’t know. This girl right here is 19 years old and she’s one of the best actress in this industry, you can see it for yourself. I’m so proud of her.” A netizen added, “This look amazing. Wait is worthy.” A fan went on to say, “The way he said ‘IAS Kavya Bansal” omg they look so hot.”

Britney Spears is in high spirits despite ongoing divorce battle
