Sumbul Touqeer says she hopes people like her character Kavya

Sumbul Touqeer, who will be soon seen in the show 'Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon', is hoping that the audience will connect to her character in the show.

Sumbul Touqeer says she hopes people like her character Kavya pic courtest news agency

Actress Sumbul Touqeer, who will be soon seen in the show ‘Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon’, is hoping that the audience will connect to her character in the show. Sumbul, who has impressed everyone with her acting chops and her fans wait for her new work, will now be seen in Sony TV’s new show Kavya.

The actress has now welcomed a brand new car which she won in the unique show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’.

On Tuesday, the actress collected the car with her family and exclusively spoke about her excitement for the car and her new show.

Talking about Kavya, Sumbul said: “I am very excited for my show Kavya. It is a very different story and character that I have not played till now in my career. I hope that the audience watches this show and gives it immense love. I am hoping they will connect with my character in Kavya.”

Sharing about her excitement for the car, she said: “I am really happy that I got the player of the series. I had not expected that I would get a real car. It is all about the love from my fans. I want to thank them for all the love they give me.”

Sumbul will be soon seen in Sony tv’s show ‘Kavya’ in which she will be seen playing the role of an IAS Officer who is married to an IPS Officer.

The story revolves around her character and the sacrifices she makes during the course of her career.

