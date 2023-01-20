scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sushmita Mukherjee continues to shoot despite getting injured

By News Bureau

Film and TV actress Sushmita Mukherjee talked about her dedication to her work and how she managed to complete the filming despite being hurt. She said: “Unfortunately, I was hurt on the first day of the shoot on December 23, so I returned on the 18th day of the shoot. I was determined to keep working even after the accident since I’m a theatre artiste, and the maxim for theatre performers is that the play must go on no matter what.”

“My producer and director wanted me to stay in the performance to finish it, despite my request to keep a substitute because I was seriously hurt. But since they requested me to stay, it’s a great obligation for me to accomplish this”, she added.

Sushmita has been part of TV shows like ‘Kaahin Kissii Roz’, ‘Kavyanjali’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Dosti Anokhi’, and many more. She acted in movies such as ‘Mastizaade’, ‘Rakta Charitra’, ‘Teree Sang’, ‘Dostana’, among others.

She further shared: “However, the show must continue whether or not I am a part of it, and I’m delighted the show’s creators want me to do so. And it goes without saying that someone who makes a commitment from the heart will give it their all. I have that resolve, which keeps me going, and the almighty is also quickly healing me.”

“The members of the show’s crew are incredibly kind and considerate, helping me get into a wheelchair and making sure I’m comfortable,” she concluded while expressing her gratitude towards the team of her show.

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ is starting from January 23 on Star Bharat.

Previous article
Late captain Anuj Nayyar's mother recalls his last letter
Next article
Kerala law student, who misbehaved with actress Aparna Balamurali, suspended
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US