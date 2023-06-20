scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Tarak Mehta' tele-serial bosses booked for alleged sexual harassment

The Mumbai Police have booked three top persons of the popular tele-serial 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma' on charges of alleged sexual harassment

By Agency News Desk
'Tarak Mehta' tele-serial bosses booked for alleged sexual harassment
Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | pic for reference purpose only

The Mumbai Police have booked three top persons of the popular tele-serial ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ on charges of alleged sexual harassment, an official said here on Tuesday. “The accused are the tele-serial producer Asit Modi, executive producer Jatin Bajaj and Operations Head Sohail Ramani. We have filed a FIR and invoked IPC Sec. 354A, 509, etc,” an officer of Powai Police Station told IANS.

The move follows a complaint lodged by an actress of the tele-serial and no arrests have been made so far in the case, said the officer.

Almost a week ago, one of the actresses had recorded her statement with the police alleging sexual harassment by Modi and others after which the probe started.

However, the accused trio of Modi, Bajaj and Ramani have categorically denied the charges in their statements issued last week.

They also countered the actress’ allegations by claiming that she was indulging in vendetta against them as her work contract with the production house had been terminated.

The police have said that the investigations are on in the matter from all angles before further steps are initiated.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Nawazuddin’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui recalls how she fell in love with him
Next article
Elton John has created a new show for Glastonbury festival
This May Also Interest You
News

Tom Cruise is keen to work with 'enormously talented' Scarlett Johansson

Technology

Nothing CEO teases transparent cable for Phone (2)

Technology

Adobe's $20 bn Figma acquisition under lens in EU: Report

News

Elton John has created a new show for Glastonbury festival

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Nawazuddin’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui recalls how she fell in love with him

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Avinash plays cupid between Jad and Akanksha

News

Lucky Ali, Eliezer Botzer's new collab video concluded during war in Ukraine

News

On a break from Eras Tour, Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid out for girls' night in NYC

News

Aaron Taylor Johnson shows Kraven's killer passion in 'Kraven The Hunter' trailer

News

When Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were not allowed to meet

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale starting June 20

News

SP & RLD demand ban on 'Adipurush', apology from makers

Technology

54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for business functions: Report

Technology

Medical robotic market set to witness 8% CAGR by 2030: Report

Technology

WhatsApp users can now silence incoming calls from unknown contacts

Technology

iPhone Crash Detection triggers accidental 911 calls, causes chaos at US festival

News

'The Trial' actor Aseem Hattangady calls 'bona-fide' star Kajol a 'cooperative' actor

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flirts with Akanksha Puri; Manisha Rani gets upset

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US