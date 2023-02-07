scorecardresearch
HomeTVNews

Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 gets an extension

Naagin 6 is one of the popular series running at present.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 gets an extension pic courtesy twitter
Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 gets an extension pic courtesy twitter

Naagin 6 is one of the popular series running at present. The series was an finite show but due to its massive popularity, it received an extension earlier till February. The show has again got an extension.

Naagin 6 has again got an extension and now it shall air till April. The show recently saw entry of Shesha and Vishakha’s (Adaa Khan and Anita Hassnandani) and has been getting a lot of love. The makers have planned to extend the show for a two month.

Tejasswi has experimented a lot with her character in this show. From transforming into Kiara and to playing a double role in the show. After Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehjpal quitting the show and makers introducing new lead Shrey Mittal.

