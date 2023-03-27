scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Tina Philip re-enters 'Kumkum Bhagya', says 'Rhea is not the same person she was'

Tina Philip talks about re-entering the show 'Kumkum Bhagya' in a positive role unlike the previous one.

By News Bureau
Tina Philip re-enters 'Kumkum Bhagya', says 'Rhea is not the same person she was'
Tina Philip re-enters 'Kumkum Bhagya', says 'Rhea is not the same person she was'

TV actress Tina Philip talks about re-entering the show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ in a positive role unlike the previous one.

She is seen playing the role of Rhea, who is Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) sister.

Before the show took a six-year-leap, she was seen playing a negative role in the life of the lead characters, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), and Prachi. However, post the leap, now she has changed and realised her mistakes. She will now be shown playing a positive role.

The actress, who is known for her shows such as ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’, ‘Laal Ishq’, and ‘Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee’, said: “I am really happy to be back on the set after a short break. I missed shooting with my ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ family. But this time Rhea is not the same person she was, in fact, she has become nice.”

Happy with the way her character has evolved and changed post the leap, Tina is excited to play a positive personality on-screen.

“All this while I have played a negative character who wanted to win over Ranbir, but her intentions aren’t the same. Playing the same character differently is a pleasant change for me. So, I am super excited and really looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to all the new and positive Rhea,” she added.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

Previous article
Parineeti Chopra flaunts her beauty in black bodycon dress at Manish Malhotra’s residence amid dating rumors with Raghav Chadha
Next article
Cast of 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' celebrates as show completes 800 episodes
This May Also Interest You
News

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Srikant Roy’s look in Jubilee is dedicated to my father

News

On 38th b'day, Ram Charan reveals next film is titled 'Game Changer'

News

Sneha Jain feels the concept of ‘bahu’ has changed nowadays

News

‘Why Electricity as a superpower?’ reveals author Naomi Alderman

News

Marathi film 'Na Aavadti Goshta' to centre around subject of LGBTQIA+

News

On World Theatre Day, Salim-Sulaiman talk about 'Disco Dancer – The Musical'

News

Jimmy Sheirgill told he looks like Hollywood star Pedro Pascal

News

Chahatt Khanna shares why she likes to travel with her daughters

News

Nicolas Cage drank his own blood during the shoot of 'Renfield'

News

Netflix sued over Madhuri Dixit insult

News

Neha Joshi on World Theatre Day: Theatre is like oxygen to me

News

Mahesh Babu’s film SSMB28 first look out and also gets a release date

Theatre

Unscripted with Akarsh Khurana explores the journey of professionals and artistes

News

Wamiqa Gabbi took references from films of 1950s, 1960s to prepare her part in 'Jubilee'

News

PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of veteran Malayalam actor Innocent

Others

Jash Vira and the challenges he faced on his journey to success

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Madras's 3D portable device to detect milk adulteration in 30 secs

Sports

Indore pitch rating upgraded to below average from poor, demerit point reduced to one from three

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US