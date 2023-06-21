scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Yoga allows Vineet Chaudhary to align his inner strength with his character

Actor Vineet Chaudhary of 'Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare' shared that Yoga has allowed him to align his inner strength with his character.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Vineet Chaudhary, who essays the character of Senapati, a figure characterised by strength, discipline, and resolute determination, in ‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’, has shared that Yoga has allowed him to align his inner strength with his character.

Talking about the importance of Yoga, Vineet said: “One aspect of fitness that has been particularly beneficial for me is yoga. Yoga is not just a physical exercise but a holistic practice encompassing the mind, body, and spirit. It allows me to find balance, improve flexibility, and develop a deep sense of focus.”

He further mentioned that Yoga allows him to find calm in the chaos.

“Yoga has helped me channel my inner strength and align it with Senapati’s character traits. It has enabled me to discover a calmness amidst the chaos and bring authenticity to my portrayal. It allows us to tap into our potential, unleash our inner warrior, and find harmony within ourselves. Fitness is not just about physical well-being; it’s also about your peace of mind,” he added.

‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Breathing exercises, throat warm-up help Shirley Setia hone her vocal prowess
Next article
For Vidisha Srivastava, Yoga is her 'secret key to holistic well-being'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US FTC sues Amazon for 'knowingly duping' customers to sign up for Prime

Technology

Uber lays off 200 employees in recruitment division to cut costs

Technology

Apple releases Vision Pro's software development kit

Technology

PM Modi meets top American CEOs, seeks technological collaboration

Technology

Twitter link previews broken on iMessage, Slack

Sports

Football: Juventus sign striker Milik on permanent deal till June 2026

Technology

Zuckerberg agrees to Musk's cage fight challenge

Health & Lifestyle

Ballia deaths: Team finds lapses in patient management

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya assess preparedness for heat-related illnesses

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri nets hat-trick as India hammer Pakistan 4-0

Sports

Toni Kroos signs new Real Madrid contract

Sports

Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Odisha register 4-0 win against Karnataka

Sports

German Open: Vekic upsets Rybakina to reach quarterfinals

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Leask leads Scotland to thrilling one-wicket win over Ireland

Sports

'Me, water and finish line': Silver-medal winner Dinesh Shanmugam finds life, purpose in water

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Ilyas, Shoaib, Nadeem score fifties as Oman beat UAE by five wickets

Technology

TCS bags $1.1 bn deal to digitally transform UK's Employment Savings Trust

Fashion & Lifestyle

Rod Stewart does intense ‘SAS-style’ workouts everyday even at 78

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US