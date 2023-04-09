scorecardresearch
Bihar's 'Khajuraho', an example of Nepali architecture, is a picture of neglect

By Agency News Desk

<br>While some play cards here on lazy afternoons, the homeless ones sleep on its campus in the night.

This Nepali temple located at Kaunhara Ghat in Bihar’s Hajipur is called Mini Khajuraho. Today, it is in a dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance.

Earlier, a large numbers of tourists used to come from far-off places to visit the temple.

Some tourists still visit the temple but most of them usually return disappointed.

This temple of Lord Shiva is built on Kaunhara ghat at the confluence of Ganga-Gandak in Hajipur.

The temple displays beautiful workmanship of wooden art, which depicts different postures of Kamkala, which is also why it is known as Bihar’s ‘Khajuraho’.

The entrance to this pagoda-style temple is also made of wood, which has square-patterned nets on it.

There is a Shivling inside and 16 rectangular wooden panels. The lower part of the panels depict men and women in different postures of Kamkala.

It is believed that the temple was built around 500 years ago.

Today, its interior walls are seen collapsing.

Youngsters have scribbled their and their lovers’ names on the walls of this historical monument, while some have written messages for their beloved to find.

The priceless panels have now become food for wood termites.

B.K. Pandey, a retired professor, apprised that the historical temple was built by the commander of the Nepalese army in the 18th century, Commander Matbar Singh Thapa.

Since the temple was built by a Nepalese commander, locals also refer to it as a ‘Nepali cantonment’.

Pandey said that its preservation could not be done properly and that it is priceless.

He said the temple comes in the category of "protected monument".

Mahant Arjun Das of Kabir Math, located at Butan Das Ghat nearby, said that there are artistic wooden pillars on the four sides of the temple’s centre. Iron pillars, bricks, rocks, and an abundance of wooden strips were used to construct the temple.

Das said that the Shivling is installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He added that some idols were stolen in 2008.

He stated that Kamashastra is depicted through different postures in the panels and the temple is of real importance and has doors in all four directions.

The temple’s caretaker, Vijay Shah, said that he has been looking after the temple but has not received a salary for years, which is why he is forced to sell ‘chana’ (gram) on the streets.

Shah added that they explain the situation to the officials and leaders whenever they visit Hajipur but to no avail as they do not seem interested in saving the historical heritage site.

Locals say that if the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state, that makes claims of preserving history, saved this temple, it could increase tourism and prove to be very advantageous.

The locals still hope that the government will someday take action in the matter and preserve the monument.

They also fear that the whole monument will just be confined to pages in history books if not revived soon.

–IANS<br>mnp/fs/pgh

