scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

BioNTech faces hundreds of lawsuits in Germany over Covid vax side effects

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) German drug company BioNTech is facing hundreds of lawsuits, worth one million euros, in the country for alleged health damage due to its Covid-19 vaccine, co-developed with American pharma giant Pfizer.

While about 224 million Covid vaccine doses were administered in Germany, nearly three-quarters were Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA jabs, Financial Times reported. BioNTech pioneered the use of messenger RNA in vaccines and shot to fame during the Covid pandemic.

On Monday, the company faces its first lawsuit, in a regional court in Hamburg, filed by a middle-aged medical worker who is seeking 150,000 euros in damages for heart arrhythmia and brain fog which she says were caused after receiving the mRNA jab.

The lawsuit also claims that the mRNA jab caused her upper-body pain, swollen extremities, fatigue, and sleeping disorder.

BioNTech, on its part, claims that the woman has failed to demonstrate a “causal relationship between the adverse events and the vaccine” rather than a coincidental one and described the lawsuit as “without merit”, the report said.

Stating that it is confident that the cases would be dismissed, the company said it has also decided not to set aside provisions to cover possible compensation claims.

According to Tobias Ulbrich, a lawyer at Rogert & Ulbrich, one of the law firms representing the claims, blood tests on some of his clients have shown them to be suffering from a “vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome” or “V-AIDS” — a syndrome that respected scientists say is not real, the report noted.

“Continuous monitoring of the vaccine’s safety profile and after more than 2.6 billion doses of (the Covid-19 vaccine) administered worldwide has to date not identified potential side effects other than those already listed in the respective product information,” BioNTech was quoted as saying.

Several peer-reviewed studies have pointed out side effects of Covid-19 vaccinations, neurological complications and an inflammation of the heart known as myocarditis. However, they are rare.

Even if BioNTech gets a verdict which is not in its favour, it is likely to have limited direct financial damage because of a legal shield by the European Union that largely protected vaccine makers from legal liability if they caused unforeseen side effects, the report said.

–IANS

rvt/prw/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'We'll look to form the strongest side in the LPL auction', says Pakistan's Babar Azam
Next article
Avatar: Uncover the enchanting secrets in the world of Pandora
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India

Technology

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Health & Lifestyle

Celebrity nutritionist Anisha V Ranjan: Healthy eating is not about extreme diets or deprivation

Sports

Scott Boland will definitely play in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, says Aaron Finch

Technology

Ex-Samsung executive indicted for stealing trade secrets to build chip plant in China

News

‘Highway Love’ featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj trailer unveiled

News

Avatar: Uncover the enchanting secrets in the world of Pandora

Sports

'We'll look to form the strongest side in the LPL auction', says Pakistan's Babar Azam

News

Netizens upset as Ranbir Kapoor’s fight scene from Animal teaser is copied from South Korean movie Oldboy

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

News

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' surpasses $800 million at global box office

Sports

India, Australia fined for slow over-rates in WTC Final; Gill sanctioned for criticising umpires' decision

Technology

Gizmore launches new smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display at Rs 1,299

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot in a black saree

Technology

Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more

News

'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat in a white sweatshirt

Lyrics

Baarish Aayi Hai Song Lyrics starring Ankit Gupta and Shivangi Joshi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US