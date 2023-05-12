Brain dead UP woman's organs give life to three

Lucknow, May 12 (IANS) The family of a 43-year-old woman, declared brain dead, has given a new lease of life to three people by donating her organs.

The woman’s liver was transplanted into a 52-year-old man suffering from liver cirrhosis and was on dialysis while her kidney was given to another 46-year-old woman suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) for the past five years.

Both the transplants were done at Apollomedics Hospital.

The remaining kidney has been sent to SGPGI for a third transplant.

“The woman was brought to Apollomedics Hospital in an unconscious state on Tuesday. Doctors found that she was in critical condition as suffering from co-morbidities like BP, diabetes and heart ailment,” said Dr Amit Gupta, who led the kidney transplant surgery.

“Further tests revealed that she had also suffered severe brain haemorrhage. In spite of all efforts for resuscitation, she was declared brain dead on Wednesday. The family members agreed for cadaver donation after we explained to them how it could save lives. The family requested not to make their personal details public,” he added.

Thereafter, hospital authorities alerted the state about the cadaver donation to the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO)’s committee for approval. It was followed by retrieval of liver and two kidneys and transplantation.

The transplant surgery was performed by Dr Ashish K. Mishra (liver transplant surgeon), Dr Waliullah Siddiqui (liver transplant surgeon), Dr Rajiv Ranjan (gastroenterologist), Dr Suhang Verma (gastroenterologist) and Dr Jayendra Shukla (gastroenterologist).

Chief executive officer of the hospital Dr Mayank Somani said, “This noble cause creates hope for people who are suffering from chronic diseases of liver and kidney.”

–IANS

amita/dpb