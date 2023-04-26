scorecardresearch
Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy, 2023

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Medical Devices Policy 2023, which is expected to facilitate a structured growth of the medical device sector to meet the public health objectives of access, affordability, quality, and innovation.

The policy lays down a roadmap for accelerated growth of the medical devices sector to achieve the objectives of access and universality, affordability, quality, patient centred and quality care, preventive and promotive health, security, research and innovation and skilled manpower, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The main aim of the policy is to ensure an accelerated growth path with a patient-centric approach and to emerge as the global leader in the manufacturing and innovation of medical devices, by achieving 10-12 per cent share in the expanding global market over the next 25 years, official sources said.

The proposed policy is expected to help the medical devices sector grow from present $11 billion to $50 billion by 2030.

–IANS

ans/vd

