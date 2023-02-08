scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to expeditiously consider the Maharashtra-based registered trust R.R. Patil Foundation’s plea in case it plans to co-organise with the Maharashtra government a cultural programme at the Agra Fort on Chhatrapati Shivaji’s birth anniversary on February 19.

A single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha M. Singh was dealing with a plea moved by the R.R. Patil Foundation along with Ajinkya Devgiri Pratishthan against the ASI’s last December’s communication denying them permission to organise the event. The letter to the Union Culture Minister for organising the event was addressed by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Counsel representing the Centre submitted that a private body cannot be permitted to organise a cultural programme at any monument and it does not want to start a new tradition.

After taking note of the ASI’s official memorandum issued in 2005 to permit only government departments and public bodies to organise cultural events inside the protected monuments and sites, the court said: “Since the OM and policy of ASI has been in operation for almost 18 years now and no challenge has been made to the same, it is deemed appropriate to direct that if the petitioner wishes to co-organise the event along with the state, they may move a letter to the ASI which shall be considered expeditiously.”

However, here the Maharashtra government is not the co-organiser of the event. The Chief Minister has only supported the NGO’s plea.

Justice Singh passed the direction only because the petitioner had approached the Maharashtra government for coordinating the event, which is under consideration.

Moreover, the court, while disposing of the matter, granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the court if there is a delay in consideration of the letter by the ASI.

The plea stated that the NGO and the people of Maharashtra are emotionally attached to the Agra Fort, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son were imprisoned and kept captive by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The petitioner also told the court that it was involved in social and charitable activities in Maharashtra.

–IANS

spr/vd

Previous article
Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told
Next article
Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US