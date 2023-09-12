Delhi AIIMS to implement FR-AEBAS for its employees

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has decided to implement touch free Facial Recognition based Aadhar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (FR-AEBAS) for its employees.

The decision was taken by the AIIMS keeping in view that the premier institute is prone to infections.

“It has been decided to implement Aadhar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) for all employees at the earliest,” read the office memorandum issued by AIIMS Director M Srinivas.

In the office memorandum issued by the Director, a copy which was accessed by IANS, the Director also referred to the Department of Personnel and Training in this regard.

“As National Informatics Center (NIC) has now enabled Facial Recognition based AEBAS and keeping in view that the hospital environment is prone to infections, it has been decided to implement the touch free Facial Recognition based AEBAS at AIIMS New Delhi,” read the office memorandum.

It further said, “computer facility is requested to immediately issue necessary work orders for FR-AEBAS to NIC/NICSI to operationalise the FR-AEBAS system latest by October 31.”

–IANS

std/dan