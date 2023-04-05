scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Delhi HC directs AIIMS to urgently import medicine for child with horseshoe kidney disorder

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The Delhi High Court, taking up a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the mother of a four-year-old child suffering from horseshoe kidney disorder, has directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to import the Dexell injection, which is urgently needed for the child’s treatment.

Horseshoe kidney disorder is a rare condition in which the kidneys are fused together at the lower end and form a “U” shape before birth.

The court’s order came after the Registrar General received an email from the child’s mother, stating that the injection was not available in India and was essential for her son’s treatment. A PIL was registered based on the email.

The bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Datta, while hearing the PIL, directed AIIMS to urgently import the injection and ensure that it is administered to the child without any delay.

The mother of the child stated that she was referred to the ESIC dispensary in Nand Nagri by AIIMS to obtain the Dexell injection, as the child’s father is a beneficiary of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation scheme.

However, the dispensary referred her back to AIIMS, stating that the injection was unavailable in the country.

In response, the ESIC informed the court that the injection was refused only because it was not available in India, and there was no substitute for it in the India pharmacopoeia, which lists medicinal drugs and their effects and directions for use.

The ESIC counsel requested the court to direct AIIMS to procure the injection, and the ESIC would reimburse the entire cost incurred.

“Hence, AIIMS Hospital is directed to take urgent steps to procure/import the injection that is required for treatment of the child/patient and administer the same without delay,” the court said.

The court also said that AIIMS shall also communicate the details of the expenditure/charges in this regard to ESIC office for reimbursement.

–IANS

spr/vd

Previous article
Delhi records 509 new Covid cases, no deaths
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi records 509 new Covid cases, no deaths

Others

Nitesh Kumar: A common man turned into an internet sensation

Sports

Top Indian players make the grade for World TT Championship in Durban

Sports

Super Cup: Sreenidi Deccan beat NEROCA challenge to ensure Group Stage spot

Sports

La Liga: Things we can expect in Spanish top division in the final 11 matchdays

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan's unbeaten 85, Prabhsimran's 60 help PBKS to 197/4 against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

It was one of those special moments, all players came and lifted me: Kumble recalls his historic 10-wicket haul

Health & Lifestyle

New method for early detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Health & Lifestyle

Parl panel pulls up govt over lack of basic amenities in Anganwadi centres

Health & Lifestyle

G-20 Ambassadors, representatives to attend GITB-12 in Jaipur too

Sports

Former India cricketer and Mumbai great Sudhir Naik passes, aged 78

Technology

Digital transactions see 178% rise in volume in 3 years

News

Audience loves woman-oriented stories, says Radhika Apte

Health & Lifestyle

Now, Congress Rajasthan chief tests Covid positive

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi's LNJP hospital ready to deal with any emergency amid Covid spike

Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan shares shirtless pic, proves why he’s OG muscular star

News

Malayalam movie 'B 32 to 44' trailer unveils satire on 'the perfect body myth'

Sports

Aleksander Ceferin re-elected UEFA President unopposed until 2027

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US