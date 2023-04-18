scorecardresearch
Mandaviya lauds tele-consultation services in Goa

By Agency News Desk

Panaji, April 18 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday lauded the tele-consultation services of Goa.

“Goa is a small state. But in the health sector, good facilities are being provided to the people. The tele-consultation services in Goa are well-connected to cater to the citizens’ needs even in the remotest parts of the state,” Mandaviya said.

In Goa for the second Health Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency, the minister along with the invitee countries, delegates, international organisations and development partners visited the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) in Corlim, North Goa, on Tuesday.

“For around 5,000-6,000 people, there is a health and wellness centre here through which people are provided primary treatment,” Mandaviya said.

“Goa has over 200 AB-HWCs, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, and medical colleges for training young medical professionals, among other initiatives,” he added.

The minister also distributed food baskets among the TB patients at the centre and reiterated that the government is working relentlessly towards making India TB-free by 2025, five years before the global target of 2030.

–IANS

sbk/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
