Mass gatherings are Covid superspreaders: KGMU Experts

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 23 (IANS) Medical experts have warned against mass gatherings like weddings that are becoming a superspreader for Covid cases.

According to medical experts form King George’s Medical University (KGMU), people have stopped exercising caution and following Covid protocols.

“This is the season for weddings, exhibitions, fairs, social events and religious gatherings and people are attending these without following social distancing and wearing masks. Moreover, municipal elections are underway and campaigning is on in full swing. People should recall the first three Covid waves and exercise maximum caution,” said Prof Surya Kant of KGMU.

IIT-K Professor Maninder Agarwal, who had accurately predicted the peak of the second and third Covid wave through mathematical calculations, has now said that Covid cases will peak in mid-May and then the graph will come down gradually.

Most of the malls and multiplexes in UP have brought out sanitisers and thermal scanners for visitors but most people still do not wear masks.

“At least 70 per cent people come without wearing masks and we try to remind them but it has no impact,” said the manager of a local mall.

Without bothering about rise in Covid cases, most people are already busy making travel plans.

“The situation is not alarming and I think my family needs a holiday after three years of the pandemic,” said Rajiv Maheshwari who is all set to travel to Himachal Pradesh with his family next month.

–IANS

amita/svn/

