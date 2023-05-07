scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Study links domestic abuse exposure to increased levels of asthma in women

By Agency News Desk

London, May 7 (IANS) Women, who have suffered domestic abuse, may have a higher risk of developing atopic diseases, including asthma, according to a research led by one of Indian origin.

Published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, the research found that in analysis of patient records, there were a significantly larger percentage of women who had atopic diseases and had a history of being exposed to domestic abuse and violence compared to those who hadn’t.

“Our results show women with a recorded exposure to domestic violence and abuse had a 52 per cent increased risk of developing atopic diseases,” said Dr Joht Singh Chandan from the University of Birmingham, UK.

“Domestic violence and abuse is a global issue that disproportionately affects women. We set out to deepen our understanding of the health impacts of domestic violence so evidence-based public health policies can be further developed to address not only domestic violence, but secondary effects like the development of atopic diseases,” he added.

The team of researchers performed a retrospective study in the UK, looking at adult women (those aged 18 and older) with a physician recorded exposure to domestic violence and comparing them to women over 18 without a recorded exposure.

Patients with pre-existing reports of atopic disease were excluded from the study.

A total of 13,852 women were identified as being exposed to domestic violence and were matched to 49,036 similar women without a reported exposure.

In total, 967/13,852 women in the exposed group were diagnosed with atopic disease compared to 2,607/49,036 in the unexposed group.

The researchers also acknowledged limitations to the study such as women in the exposed group were more likely to be a current smoker than women in the unexposed group.

–IANS

rvt/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple, Samsung capture 58% of global tablet market
Next article
Taapsee Pannu saunters in a saree while vacationing in New York
This May Also Interest You
News

Taapsee Pannu saunters in a saree while vacationing in New York

Technology

Apple, Samsung capture 58% of global tablet market

News

Take a walk down memory lane with Manan Bhardwaj’s ‘Back to College’ featuring Meiyang Chang & Vishal Pandey! Song out now!

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers identify features of long Covid neurological symptoms

Sports

IOC works to return Russian, Belarusian athletes to international competitions under neutrality

Technology

S.Korea, US to hold working-level cybersecurity talks

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I don't consider my dance that great

Health & Lifestyle

AI identifies 3 potential drug candidates to address human aging

Sports

Labuschagne finds form ahead of WTC final against India, hits century for Glamorgan

News

Talent gets a professional touch

News

Kangana Ranaut declines suggestion to buy Twitter followers

Sports

IOC president Bach prioritises virtual sports for Olympics in e-sports engagement

News

'Found my seat', says Katy Perry after video of her from King Charles III's coronation goes viral

News

Richard Dreyfuss slams new diversity requirements for Oscar contention

News

Jeremy Renner shares workout video as recovery continues

Technology

Fake verified Facebook pages luring users into clicking malicious links

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Patna alumnus's Sunday health camps provide free care to 10K villagers

News

‘Stranger Things’ ultimate season faces delays due to writers’ strike

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US