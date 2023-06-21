scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

TN minister Senthil Balaji undergoes surgery, stable (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, June 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), underwent surgery for coronary artery blocks at the city’s Kaveri Hospital on Wednesday.

A medical bulletin issued by the hospital stated that the condition of the minister was stable.

As per the bulletin, the minister underwent beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery. Four bypass grafts were placed and coronary revascularization procedures were done. The coronary revascularization process as per medical terminology is for restoring the blood flow to the heart.

“He is hemodynamically stable and is being monitored in the postoperative cardio thoracic intensive care unit. A multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses are at the Intensive care unit monitoring him,” it read.

Notably, Balaji was one of the most powerful ministers of the M.K. Stalin cabinet and was in charge of Electricity, Excise and Prohibition. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities in a case related to a job-for-cash scam that took place when he was transport minister in 2011-16 in the AIADMK government of J. Jayalalithaa.

Senthil Balaji had then shifted position and joined the DMK where he became a minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition.

The DMK and the BJP are engaged in a fight after the arrest of Senthil Balaji with the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin himself openly challenged the BJP.

BJP state secretary S.G. Suryah was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for using defamatory terms against the Chief Minister.

–IANS

aal/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani flaunts her hotness to woo Habibi Jad Hadid
This May Also Interest You
News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani flaunts her hotness to woo Habibi Jad Hadid

Sports

Colombia upset Germany in international friendly

Health & Lifestyle

How yoga is beneficial for our overall health

News

It’s a baby boy! Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are blessed with baby boy

News

'Wednesday' overtakes 'Stranger Things' Season 4 as most watched English show

News

Pakistani fans slam 'Bollywoodwallahs' on 'Pasoori' remake in Kartik, Kiara's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

News

'Sun Sajni' singer Piyush Mehroliyaa didn't know his voice will be used for Kartik Aaryan

News

Jisshu Sengupta opens up about working with Kajol, Tanuja; draws similarities

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev calls Abhishek Malhan as dogla insaan

News

Yoga helps Shilpa Shetty stay calm focused, weight training does the trick for strength

Health & Lifestyle

Eating disorders, self-harm rose among teenage girls during pandemic: Lancet

Technology

India sees 3-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

Technology

Samsung bringing interactive yoga experience on TVs

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively

News

Sunny Leone opts for Hot Yoga because it cleanses body of toxins

Sports

Ashes 2023: We've beaten Australia in England, we didn't need 'Bazball', says Nasser Hussain

News

Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan: You loved being a father more than being an actor

News

Lisa Rinna to star in 'American Horror Stories' Season 3

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US