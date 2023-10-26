scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

UK's NHS in crisis, warns committee chair

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) is in crisis, the chair of a parliamentary committee has warned.

By Agency News Desk
UK's NHS in crisis, warns committee chair
UK's NHS in crisis, warns committee chair _ pic courtesy news agency

London, Oct 26 (IANS) The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) is in crisis, the chair of a parliamentary committee has warned. Urgent and emergency NHS care is a “postcode lottery”, lawmakers on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said in their report.

The study found wide regional variations in ambulance response times, with not enough done to tackle delayed discharges of patients from hospitals, reports Xinhua news agency.

An uncosted long-term NHS workforce plan, the committee warned, could lead to unsustainable financial pressures for the NHS, the UK’s biggest employer with a workforce of almost 1.3 million doctors, nurses and other staff.

How quickly an ambulance arrives to take patients to hospitals depends too much on where in the country they live, the report said.

Average ambulance response times for the most serious incidents varied from nearly seven minutes in London to over 10 minutes in South-West England.

Meg Hillier, chair of the committee, said: “Anyone who has had recent contact with the NHS knows it is in crisis. Patients suffering long waits and hard-pressed staff working in a system which is not delivering deserve better.

“The government and the health system need to be alert to the serious doubts our report lays out around the workforce crisis, both the approach to tackling it now and the additional costs funding it in the future.”

–IANS

ksk

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya’s rumoured boyfriend Samarth Jurel to enter the house?
Next article
Asian Para Games: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam secure bronze in men's doubles
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US