Plankathon – A unique fitness initiative, sets Guinness World Records™ title

Bajaj Allianz Life organized the 4th edition of #Plankathon in Bengaluru’s Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium to celebrate the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) remarkable achievements with Chandrayaan and the Solar Mission, Aditya L1. The on-ground Plankathon event was a culmination of the Company’s hugely popular campaign #PlankForAces that invited Indians to come together to thank the brilliant scientists at ISRO, by uploading their video of holding the abdominal plank.

The Plankathon event in Bengaluru also brought in a team from ISRO scientists led by Mr. N Sudheer Kumar, Director, Capacity Building & Public Outreach, Indian Space Research Organisation HQ. Ms. Taapsee Pannu, one of the most dynamic female actors of the Indian cinema, who has several popular Hindi movies under her belt including Mission Mangal and most recently Dunki championed the entire Plankathon event on ground. Mr. Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Mr. Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, were also present along with Ms. Taapsee Pannu. Guinness World Records adjudicator declared Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance as a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for largest online video album of people holding the abdominal plank position. #PlankforAces saw 5,194 videos being uploaded by people from all segments.

Addressing those present at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s Plankathon 2024, Mr. N Sudheer Kumar, Director, Capacity Building & Public Outreach, Indian Space Research Organisation HQ, said, “This is indeed an extraordinary event that showcases the collective Indian spirit. With the initiative like #PlankForAces, Bajaj Allianz Life has brought together several thousands by igniting their passion for their country, as well as their motivation to stay fit and healthy. We appreciate and thank everyone who have participated for their efforts. Your wishes will further fuel our endeavor to make India proud, as we set our focus on the new frontiers within space research.”

Commenting on the success of #PlankForAces and setting a new world record for the Company, Mr. Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, “Bajaj Allianz Life Plankathon has evolved to be more than India’s flagship fitness initiative, that captures the sentiment of India. We are thankful to tens of thousands of participants who planked offline and online to express their admiration towards ISRO’s outstanding accomplishments that makes us all immensely proud. Anything less than the world-record breaking feat would have been inadequate to the applause ISRO deserves.”

Ms. Taapsee Pannu, the lead female actor from the movie ‘Mission Mangal’ commented, “The #PlankForAces movement was especially close to me and was equally inspirational as it was such a unique campaign on fitness that brought so many people together, as it was an opportunity to thank our scientists from ISRO! I congratulate Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on their fourth edition of Plankathon and for their new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title I hope everyone who planked today, or uploaded their videos for #PlankForAces, continue their health and fitness movement and many more join as well for us to be a healthier and more vibrant community.”

Taapsee Pannu led the on-ground event of #PlankForAces of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance not only because of her immediate association with the popular Indian movie Mission Mangal, but also for the fervour and enthusiasm that the actor brings to all her roles. She has played the lead in several extraordinary movies across genres that either have a flavour of strong message for the society, being independent, fitness or of sports. These attributes made her the prime choice to lead the fourth edition of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s flagship event Plankathon, which was designed to promote India’s uniqueness as well as health and fitness amongst the citizens.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance commenced its annual Plankathon movement in 2018 to promote health and fitness amongst the citizens of the country, where it brings together thousands to hold the simple abdominal plank. The abdominal plank is considered one of the easiest exercises that helps strengthens an individual’s posture and core. Today, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance celebrated the fourth edition of its much-anticipated Plankathon with the culmination of #PlankForAces.

The Bajaj Allianz Life Plankathon goes beyond individual health and fitness benefits to contribute to larger societal causes since 2018: