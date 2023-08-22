scorecardresearch
132nd Durand Cup: Champions Bengaluru FC end campaign with 2-0 win over Gokulam

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) Champions Bengaluru FC (BFC) made their exit from the 132nd Durand Cup, with a fluent 2-0 win over Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC), as the group stages of the tournament concluded here at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

Gokulam had already qualified for the quarterfinals topping Group C with six points, after having won both their opening matches. Bengaluru finished second in the group with five points.

Bengaluru coach Bibiano Fernandes rested Ashish Jha and played Satyendra Yadav upfront while also allowing Sahil to man the Bengaluru goal in place of Amrit Gope, who played the first two games.

Gokulam’s Domingo Oramas on the other hand, with a big quarterfinal coming up, just retained three from their previous Blasters game and rested his key players like Sreekuttan, Nili Perdomo and Alex Sanchez, although he was forced to play them later in the game.

A period of pressure by BFC in the middle of the half saw them force a few corners one after the other and Gokulam in the end tried to sneak a lead but overall, it was a barren goalless first 45 minutes.

After the break, Gokulam took the initiative and a ball from the left flank from Calvin found the head of Shijin, whose header just missed the target.

The deadlock required inspiration to be broken and Robin Yadav provided that in the 57th minute, getting his free-kick right, for the first time in this tournament. It was a world-class goal.

Then just before regulation time, two substitutes combined as Monirul Molla drove in getting the better of Bouba Aminou and sliding it across for Lalpekhlua, who made no mistake with the finish.

It was a pleasing display by a largely young Bengaluru FC side.

–IANS

bsk


0
Affluent individuals also prefer mohalla clinics, says Kejriwal
