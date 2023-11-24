scorecardresearch
Abdul Saif clinches Sub-junior boys’ snooker crown with thrilling win over Mayur Garg

By Agency News Desk
Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu’s Abdul Saif bagged the Sub-junior boys’ snooker title in the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Saif clinched a thrilling best-of-7 frames final 4-3 against Gujarat’s in-form Mayur Garg, who was gunning for a ‘double’ after winning the Sub-junior billiards title on Thursday.

After Garg rallied to level at 2-all, Saif took the fifth comfortably before Garg came back strongly to win the next.

In the decider, Garg took an 18-point lead on the brown ball, but Saif managed to clear the table from brown to black ball to bag his maiden National title in style.

“It was a close match until the decider, and when Mayur missed brown it gave me an opportunity,” said Chennai boy Saif, who trains at Saleem Snooker Academy.

0
Agency News Desk
