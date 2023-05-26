scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

AMM Foundation becomes Borussia Dortmund's official youth development partner in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) AMM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of business conglomerate, Murugappa Group, on Friday announced its partnership with German Football Institution Borussia Dortmund (BVB) as their Official Youth Development Partner in India.

The partnership will aim to derive from BVB’s expertise and know-how in the areas of academy and youth football, grassroots to player development, coaches’ training, organisational planning and long-term infrastructure development among other finer aspects that contribute to the mutual goal of widening the positive impact on the lives of the youth through football.

AMM Foundation has been running the Murugappa Youth Football Academy (MYFA) since 2015 across Chennai, Tamil Nadu as part of their efforts to impart values of sportsmanship, discipline, teamwork, mental health, leadership and respect through the medium of football and sport to youth from economically disadvantaged communities.

Ahead of formalising the partnership, a team from BVB including Dr. Suresh Letchmanan (Managing Director Asia Pacific, BVB), Julian Wasserfuhr (Coordinator of Talent Development, BVB Evonik Football Academy Dortmund) and Verena Leidinger (Manager International and New Business APAC) visited MYFA in Chennai, earlier this year in February, for a three-day preliminary camp – conducting coaching drills and classroom knowledge sessions with the aspiring players and coaches.

Benedikt Scholz (Director of Internationalisation & Commercial Partnerships and Managing Director of BVB Evonik Football Academy) added: “Borussia Dortmund’s rich football heritage, coupled with our expertise in youth development will undoubtedly contribute to the holistic growth of MYFA. Together, we will empower young players and coaches, nurturing their skills, discipline, teamwork, and leadership, as we strive to create a brighter future through football.”

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ollie Pope ready to captain England in Tests if Ben Stokes misses out due to fitness issues
Next article
Playing IWL was a fine experience, says Kickstart FC owner Laxman Bhattarai
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US