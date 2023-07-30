scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Don’t think Broad’s retirement will sway Anderson too much, says Nasser Hussain

By Agency News Desk
Don’t think Broad’s retirement will sway Anderson too much, says Nasser Hussain
Don’t think Broad’s retirement will sway Anderson too much, says Nasser Hussain

London, July 30 (IANS) With veteran England fast-bowler Stuart Broad set to retire from all forms of the professional game post the conclusion of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval, former captain Nasser Hussain feels his retirement won’t influence his long-time bowling partner James Anderson on following the same path.

Anderson turned 41 on Sunday, the fourth day of the fifth and final day, and is England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker with 690 wickets. He came into the ongoing match with just four wickets in the series at an average of 76.75.

On Day Two, he struggled initially but was able to beat both edges of the bat and managed to take out Mitchell Marsh to pick figures of 1-67 in 26 overs, though Australia took a lead of 12 runs. England’s next Test assignment after the Ashes will be a five-match trip to India from January 25 to March 11.

“I don’t think Broad’s retirement will sway Anderson too much. He will just be concentrating on the job in hand, wondering why he has not got as many wickets as he would like and what he can do this afternoon to (help England).”

“At the end of the game it may get him thinking what life will be like without his old mate at the other end, he may think ‘Is it time?’. He may do what others have done -– play the game and then a couple of days later say, ‘I’m done’. There is no right or wrong way,” said Hussain on Sky Sports.

He also said with rain predicted for play on the majority of day four and all of day five, England will have one eye on the skies above.

“England will be worried about the rain. If Australia chase down 380, you say ‘well done’ but they will be looking at the forecasts.”

Hussain also thinks the wet weather and overcast conditions have delayed the entry of tearaway quick Mark Wood. “The pace has been sucked out of this pitch – there is no pace in it at all. The problem with holding Wood back is this weather.”

“Reverse swing and rain aren’t really friends. When the ground gets wet, the ball gets wet and reverse swing disappears. If it does reverse, England will go their Pakistan tactics with Wood and Stokes, who bowled before play today.”

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Slash says his work with Michael Jackson was not a 'true collaboration'
Next article
Doctors use AI & brain implants to help US man move and feel again
This May Also Interest You
Sports

INRC 2023: Philippos Matthai wins INRC2, dominates Rally of Coimbatore

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors use AI & brain implants to help US man move and feel again

News

Slash says his work with Michael Jackson was not a 'true collaboration'

Sports

Ashes 2023: Retiring Stuart Broad receives guard of honour while coming out to bat for last time

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature to allow add new members to groups directly from chat screen

Sports

Torneo del Centenario: Indian women's hockey team beat host Spain 3-0 to win title

Sports

WI v IND: Suryakumar Yadav will get one more opportunity and that’s probably it, says Wasim Jaffer

Sports

Downtown Heroes: Raising local heroes in the heart of Srinagar

News

Johnny Depp’s hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires rocks out in US tour

Technology

Radiation therapy gives mouth cancer patient new life 

News

Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani stun as beautiful brides in 'Made in Heaven' Season 2

News

Mark Zuckerberg attends Taylor Swift's concert: Life of a girl dad

Sports

Everyone in my family danced when I got selected for Asian Games: Rinku Singh

Technology

India innovations helping us better serve global users across devices: Samsung (Lead)

News

Band Baja is okay for Baraat

Sports

WI v IND: Should play your strongest X1, six to eight months ahead of a big tournament, says Abhishek Nayar

Technology

Ford issues recall notice for over 800K F-150 trucks in US

News

Amanda Bynes checks into new inpatient mental health center

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US