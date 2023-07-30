scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad is an undeniably great cricketer, says Michael Atherton

By Agency News Desk

London, July 30 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Atherton hailed Stuart Broad after the veteran seamer’s announcement of retiring from all forms of cricket at the end of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval.

Broad, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007, will go down as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the sport. He sits in fifth place on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers and is one of only two fast bowlers to take over 600 wickets, alongside long-time bowling partner Jimmy Anderson.

Apart from this, he has picked 178 wickets in 121 ODIs and 65 wickets in 56 T20Is since his international debut in August 2006. “Great is an overused word sometimes but he is an undeniably great cricketer — 167 games, 602 wickets and that defining performance of 8-15 against Australia at Trent Bridge.

“He has more Ashes wickets — 150 — than anybody else in an England shirt and he himself said the Ashes brought out the best in him, which I think is why he has decided to go here. I think the essence of him as a cricketer is his competitiveness and his feistiness, and I think he would agree with that, but don’t underplay his skill. There is real attention to detail there,” said Atherton on Sky Sports.

Atherton feels Broad bowing out of cricket at the end of the Ashes is the correct call. “I think it is a good decision. The one thing every cricketer is in control of is when they go and I think he has made a good choice. What could be a better time and place to go out? He can look back with a great deal of pride at a great career.”

“He has benefited from central contracts and England’s desire to wrap him and Jimmy (Anderson) in cotton wool for Test cricket, which has extended their careers. But he has taken full advantage.”

Ex-captain Nasser Hussain agreed with Atherton’s views, saying Broad finishing his cricketing career at the top makes for a perfect setting.

“A great cricketer deserves to go out at the top. It’s not just what he deserves. I think the crowd here over the next couple of days would want to give him a send-off.”

“What I know about Broad is that he won’t let that emotion get in the way of performance. What has been his benchmark throughout his career is wanting to win games. I truly believe that. For Stuart, it is all about putting in performances to win and to win Ashes games.”

Hussain also elaborated on the importance of Ashes in Broad’s cricketing career. “When you talk to him about the spells he has bowled, they mean more to him because England went on to win games and Ashes series.”

“He is also a very bright bowler. He will talk about seam positions and setting up batters. The way he thinks about getting wickets (is excellent). He is the complete article – fitness, hunger, competitiveness, the skill, brightness.”

Hussain further noted how Broad has managed to hold his own despite the limelight being majorly on Anderson.

“He has loved bowling with Anderson and learnt from him but he has had to live in Jimmy’s shadow. When Jimmy has not been there and he has to be the leader of the attack, he does it.”

“Jimmy has had a quiet Ashes series this summer and Stuart has upped his game. So, he has lived in Jimmy’s shadow but when he has popped out of that shadow, he has shown what a true great he is.”

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World University Games: Archers, shooters excel as India bag seven medals including two gold
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World University Games: Archers, shooters excel as India bag seven medals including two gold

Technology

Supermoons and blue moon to light up August skies

News

(IANS Review) Vijay Varma underplays cop in muted crime drama (IANS Rating: **1/2)

Sports

Namibia clinch qualification for 2024 Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup after winning Africa qualifiers

Technology

New smartphone vulnerability could let hackers track your location

Sports

INRC 2023: Philippos Matthai wins INRC2, dominates Rally of Coimbatore

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors use AI & brain implants to help US man move and feel again

Sports

Ashes 2023: Don’t think Broad’s retirement will sway Anderson too much, says Nasser Hussain

News

Slash says his work with Michael Jackson was not a 'true collaboration'

Sports

Ashes 2023: Retiring Stuart Broad receives guard of honour while coming out to bat for last time

Technology

WhatsApp to allow add new members to groups directly from chat screen

Sports

Torneo del Centenario: Indian women's hockey team beat host Spain 3-0 to win title

Sports

WI v IND: Suryakumar Yadav will get one more opportunity and that’s probably it, says Wasim Jaffer

Sports

Downtown Heroes: Raising local heroes in the heart of Srinagar

News

Johnny Depp’s hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires rocks out in US tour

Technology

Radiation therapy gives mouth cancer patient new life 

News

Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani stun as beautiful brides in 'Made in Heaven' Season 2

News

Mark Zuckerberg attends Taylor Swift's concert: Life of a girl dad

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US