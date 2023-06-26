Ashes 2023: What they’ve done is no mean feat, says Strauss on England’s 'Bazball' approach

London, June 26 (IANS) Former England captain Andrew Strauss believes the Ben Stokes-led side are moving in the right direction by following the ‘Bazball’ way of playing Test cricket. He added that he disagrees with the perception of ‘Bazball’ being a too risky style to play Test cricket.

Strauss was the one who appointed Roy Key as managing director of England men’s team, who in turn brought Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes on board as captain and coach respectively.

It has led to a stunning transformation of England in Tests, winning over New Zealand, India, South Africa, Pakistan and Ireland through an ultra-attacking way of playing the game, though they are 1-0 behind in the ongoing Ashes.

“What they’ve done is no mean feat. They have converted the players to a radical approach. On the surface, it’s much higher-risk. In truth, I don’t think it is. The reason it’s so confronting to people is because there have been these self-limiting conventions in Test cricket for over 150 years.”

“But with the skills the players have now, and with a flat pitch and tired bowlers, you should be whacking it. The odds are in your favour,” Strauss was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Strauss, who recently left the role of ECB’s strategic advisor, has also urged England to stay true to their rollicking spirit of playing Test cricket. “When I was playing, I thought it was only about winning. But over time, I’ve come to realise that it’s also about how you play.”

“Supporters want to see teams have a go, playing beautiful rugby or football or cricket, doing things that are innovative and different. It’s exciting, you don’t know how it’s going to play out. If you can combine that with winning, it’s truly a magical formula.”

Strauss, who scored 7037 runs in 100 Tests, including 21 centuries and 27 fifties from 2004-12, doesn’t think he could have been a part of the current Test side if he was a youngster. “I don’t think I’d get in the team.”

The second Ashes Test will start from June 28 at Lord’s, with the second day of the match becoming ‘Red for Ruth’ day to raise awareness and funds for families facing grief through cancer via the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which is run by Strauss.