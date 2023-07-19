scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan set for September 2 in Kandy, reports

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Team India will play Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy in the 2023 Asia Cup, scheduled to start on August 30, said a report.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the tournament opener will be played in Multan with hosts Pakistan playing Nepal with the final scheduled in Colombo on September 17.

“Those matches feature in the latest version of the draft schedule which is likely to see further changes before the ACC announces the final version. The original draft schedule, prepared by the PCB (the hosting board), has already undergone several iterations mainly because of the six-nation tournament being played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka based on the hybrid model approved by the ACC recently,” it said.

“A total of 13 matches will be played in the tournament, all of which are scheduled to start at 1pm Pakistan Standard Time (1.30pm IST). Pakistan are grouped with India and Nepal in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage with the top two teams in this phase advancing to the final. The Asia Cup, which will be played in the 50-overs format this time, is essentially a preparation run for five of the six teams – barring Nepal – for the ODI World Cup which begins from October 5 in India,” it said.

IANS has learnt that the official announcement will be made on Wednesday evening.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
New live-action adaptation of 'Masters of the Universe' officially junked
Next article
Varun Dhawan wasn't aware of the ending for Shoojit Sircar's 'October'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Study finds how diabetes delays healing in the eye

Technology

Twitter's new feature soon let you publish articles, book

News

Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas, Rana Daggubati for 'Project K' SDCC reveal

Sports

Smith, Labuschagne are class players at top of their game, says Cummins

Technology

Bipolar disorder may raise risk of early death by 6x: Study

Technology

Instagram introduces upgrades to Reels templates

News

Vidyut Jammwal takes Mumbai metro to get home after work

Technology

Shark Tank India season 1 courts controversy, Ashneer says invested Rs 3 cr

News

Varun Dhawan wasn't aware of the ending for Shoojit Sircar's 'October'

News

New live-action adaptation of 'Masters of the Universe' officially junked

Sports

'Broady’s gonna get ya…' I love it: Warner admits fondness for England fans' banter song

News

Laqshay Kapoor says the vibe of 'Dil Se Dil Tak' matched with Varun, Janhvi's chemistry in 'Bawaal'

News

Police search suburban Las Vegas home in connection to Tupac Shakur's murder

News

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati reach US for first glimpse of 'Project K' at SDCC

Technology

TikTok takes on Spotify and Apple, launches own music service

Technology

Parkinson's disease can quietly progress undetected for years: Study

News

​​Robert Downey Jr, Jimmy Fallon recall their unsuccessful audition for 'The Holiday'

Technology

LG unveils latest multimodal AI model for professional use

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US