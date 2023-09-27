scorecardresearch
Asian Games: Ankita Raina, Sumit Nagal go down in single's quarters

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Sep 27 (IANS) Highest-ranked Indian women tennis player Ankita Raina’s 19th Asian Games campaign in the women’s singles ended after losing to Japan’s Haruka Kaji, while Sumit Nagal’s campaign in men’s singles ended with quarterfinal loss, here on Wednesday.

Ankita, who won the bronze medal in the 2018 edition, suffered a 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 loss to Haruka, in a closely contested match.

The 30-year-old Indian, will feature in the mixed doubles round 3 match later in the day, alongside Yuki Bhambri, against the Philippines.

On the other hand, Sumit, seeded fifth, lost 7-6(3) 1-6 2-6 against top seed Zhang Zhizhen of China. After winning the tie-breaker in the first set, the Indian failed to match Zhang’s intensity for the remainder of the match.

The 26-year-old Indian bowed out of Hangzhou after equaling his quarter-final finish at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

