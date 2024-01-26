Atletico Madrid into Copa del Rey last four

Madrid, Jan 26 (IANS) Atletico Madrid joined Real Sociedad, Mallorca and Athletic Bilbao on the draw for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night after a 1-0 win at home to Sevilla on Thursday night.

Atletico were deservedly leading 1-0 in the last minute of injury time when referee Gil Manzano awarded Sevilla a penalty for a foul on Erik Lamela by Pablo Barrios.

The challenge offered Sevilla a last-gasp chance to force extra time, but the VAR informed the referee that Barrios had just touched the ball and the penalty was annulled, reports Xinhua.

The first half of the game saw Atletico control most of the ball with Sevilla understandably short of ideas and creativity. However, Atletico struggled to turn control into chances until the 23rd minute when they got a penalty after Marcao stuck up a leg and brought down Nahuel Molina, who had exchanged a quick pass with Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann stepped up for the spot kick, but suffered the misfortune that his supporting foot slipped as he was about to shoot, with the ball flying high and wide.

Atletico didn’t let the disappointment of a missed penalty upset them, with Alvaro Morata going close and Rodrigo de Paul forcing a yellow card for Sergio Ramos.

Griezmann had the ball in the net in the 59th minute with a first-time volley, but it was ruled out for a narrow offside, and 10 minutes later Memphis Depay, who had replaced Griezmann, also saw a goal ruled out as he strayed ahead of the Sevilla defense.

Marcao missed a rare chance for Sevilla at the other end, before Angel Correa, who had replaced Morata, also had the ball in the net, only for the assistant referee to raise his flag.

Correa was the architect when Atletico finally took the lead with just over 10 minutes left as he wriggled into space on the right of the Sevilla area to leave Depay with a simple finish.

The goal opened up the game, with Ramos stretching to put the ball just over at the other end following a corner, before Orjan Nyland’s foot denied Correa a decisive second for Atletico to set up a finish that will give headlines for the next couple of days.

