Saturday, January 6, 2024
WorldSports

Australia move to top of World Test Championship points table after Sydney Test win over Pakistan

Australia have moved to the top of the points table in the 2023-25 World Test Championship

By Agency News Desk
Australia move to top of World Test Championship points table after Sydney Test win over Pakistan
Australia | World Test Championship _ pic courtesy news agency

Sydney, Jan 6 (IANS) The Pat Cummins-led Australia have moved to the top of the points table in the 2023-25 World Test Championship with their eight-wicket win over Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, which also led to them securing a 3-0 series sweep.

Australia, the winners of the 2021-23 cycle, are now No. 1 on the WTC table with 56.25 percentage points from eight Tests. They have managed to overtake India, who are now ranked second with 54.16 percentage points.

India’s stay at the top of the WTC points table was just two days following a seven-wicket win over South Africa at Cape Town to level the series 1-1, which is also the shortest-ever Test match in the history of the format.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are now in second place with 54.16% points from four Tests. South Africa have moved down to the joint-third position with New Zealand and Bangladesh at 50% points from two matches respectively.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are now in sixth position, after experiencing a significant decrease in percentage points -– from 45.83% before the SCG Test to 36.66% after the eight-wicket defeat. West Indies (16.67%), England (15%) and Sri Lanka (0%) occupy the seventh, eighth and ninth positions respectively in the table.

Australia have a chance to strengthen their pole position when they host West Indies for two Tests later this month. India will host England in a five-match Test series at home, starting from January 25 in Hyderabad. South Africa will play a two-match Test series in New Zealand in February but picked a second-string squad led by uncapped opener Neil Brand.

–IANS

nr/bsk/

Previous article
Indian-origin MIT engineer’s inhalable sensors to detect lung cancer early
Next article
Study: Early risers at risk of developing eating disorder
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.