Bangladesh leave out Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed from preliminary squad for series against India

Dhaka, June 26 (IANS) The experienced duo of Jahanara Alam and Rumana Ahmed have been left out of Bangladesh women’s preliminary squad for the home series against India, starting from July 9.

Rumana and Salma Khatun were not a part of Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka in April-May, while Jahanara was included for the trip. But for the series against India at home, Salma returns to the squad while Jahanara has not been included and Rumana has been left out yet again.

Young pacer Marufa Akter and opener Sharmin Akter, who didn’t go for the trip to Sri Lanka, are included in the squad for the series against India, so as Shathi Rani. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also said the selected players will report for the camp in Dhaka on June 30, with the training commencing from July 1, followed by the Indian team arriving in the country on July 6.

The India-Bangladesh series will commence with three T20Is to be held on July 9, 11 and 13. It is to be noted that Bangladesh are the hosts’ for the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup. It will be followed by three ODIs between the two teams to be played on July 16, 19 and 22.

The three ODIs are part of the 2022-25 ICC Women’s ODI Championship cycle, contested between ten teams to determine qualification for the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, to be hosted by India.

In the standings, India sits at the top with 12 points after winning six out of six matches while Bangladesh are at eighth position with four points, having lost two series to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, notably four of their matches being washed out due to rain.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side last played on the international circuit when they lost to Australia by five runs in the semi-final of Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

Bangladesh Preliminary Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondol, Nahida Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Disha Biswas, Rabeya, Shorna Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Fahima Khatun



[rss_feed_item_source]