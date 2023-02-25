scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Barca coach Xavi: Still league and cup to play for after European exit

By News Bureau

Madrid, Feb 25 (IANS) FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez attempted to take some importance from his side’s exit from Europe at the hands of Manchester United on Thursday as he spoke to the press ahead of Sunday’s La Liga trip to Almeria.

Depending on the result of Saturday’s Madrid derby, Barca will go into the match in Almeria with a lead of between five and eight points over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, reports Xinhua news agency.

Xavi’s side now only has domestic competitions to focus on after their exit from the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, which has meant another blow to the club’s economy.

The defeat again sees Barca exit Europe early, but Xavi insisted that his team could still finish a season to remember.

“The message is that this continues,” he said, adding that the “biggest disappointment of the season” was not going out of the Europa League now, but “the loss in the Champions League” last November.

“This hurts, but we have the league and the Copa del Rey and it is essential to finish the season well. We have to compete in the league and cup and we have to keep winning titles. It upsets us to lose, but we have to keep competing,” insisted Xavi.

Midfielder Pedri is still out with a hamstring problem for Sunday’s match, while Ousmane Dembele is also sidelined with a muscle problem, although Gavi will be back in the side after missing out in midweek through suspension.

Xavi also announced that Ansu Fati would not travel to Almeria after suffering a minor knee injury in training, but added that the young forward would be fit for next Thursday’s Copa del Rey semi final first leg away to Real Madrid next Thursday.

–IANS

cs/ak

Previous article
Women's T20 WC: South Africa can end 'amazing tournament' with silverware, believes captain Luus
Next article
PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers upset Calicut Heroes in derby thriller
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: India go down 1-3 to Qatar in U-17s friendly

Sports

PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers upset Calicut Heroes in derby thriller

Sports

Women's T20 WC: South Africa can end 'amazing tournament' with silverware, believes captain Luus

Sports

'The lack of application and discipline was unreal', Shastri advises Australian batters to go back to basics

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Chung-Hsu clinch doubles title, India's Anirudh-Prashanth finish as runners-up

Sports

Siem chases Paul in a German tussle for Indian Open, Luiten lies third

Sports

Govind, Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals at Strandja Memorial Int'l Boxing (Ld)

Sports

New Delhi Marathon: Double Olympic champion Rudisha urges athletes to give their best, qualify for Asiad

Sports

Senior Hockey Women National: Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey MP reach final

Sports

Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals of Strandja Memorial Int'l Boxing

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Max Purcell, James Duckworth reach final

News

'Baazigar' Divine gives tadka of 'mirchi' at Vh1 Supersonic

News

Paris Hilton says she was drugged & raped during her teen years

News

Britney Spears gets warning from animal control after her dog bites elderly man

Health & Lifestyle

12 films screened at Sikhlens fest in Chandigarh

Sports

Indian Open: Ahlawat, Cheema, Baisoya in top-10 leading the home challenge

News

Jonas Brothers to perform for 5-night residency at Broadway

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: All-female umpiring team confirmed for final

Sports

WPL: Mumbai Indians kick off camp ahead of the inaugural season

News

Snoop Dogg reveals secret to happy marriage

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US