BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships: Host India wins overall trophy, team Thailand comes second

The first BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 concluded on Friday with Team India taking the overall trophy with 360 points.

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The first BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 concluded on Friday with Team India taking the overall trophy with 360 points.

The Indian swimmers who won a total of 19 Gold medals also took the men’s and women’s champion trophies and the Men and Women’s diving teams also winning Diving champions trophies.

Trophies for Best Swimmer Male were given to India’s Harsh Saroha for winning 3 Gold Medals and Best Swimmer Female to Thailand’s Maria Anedelko for winning 3 Gold and 1 Silver.

Team Thailand meanwhile won the Men and Women’s Water Polo Championship trophies

The first-of-its-kind event saw participation from many known swimmers including a few who had participated at the Asian Games held in Hangzhou last year.

The competitions, which were being hosted for participants of the 20 and under age category had events in Swimming, Water Polo and Diving. A total of 43 events took place across 3 aquatics disciplines, with 9 trophies including overall champions being given out.

Over 268 athletes from various member countries participated in the event.

