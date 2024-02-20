Boman Irani, Kapil Dev, Ajit Agarkar to tee off ‘The Golf Foundation’s 14th and 15th Invitational Fundraiser Tournaments

The Golf Foundation (TGF), a revered Registered Charitable Society dedicated to fostering talented young golfers from underprivileged backgrounds, proudly announces the upcoming 14th and 15th Invitational Fundraiser Tournaments in Mumbai’s Willingdon Sports Club, on Friday, March 8, 2024 and Delhi on Friday, March 29. Since its inception in 2000, TGF has been unwavering in its commitment to nurturing golf talent from disadvantaged sections of society. With a firm belief that India possesses the potential to produce both National and International golf champions from diverse backgrounds, TGF has continually demonstrated the efficacy of its mission.

Golf enthusiasts and philanthropists alike can participate in this noble cause.

The event promises an exciting lineup, including a two-player team scramble format, a plethora of overall and on-course prizes, exclusive goodie bags, on-course refreshments, high tea, and special discounts on bulk mulligan purchases.

Distinguished guests expected at the event include Mr. Boman Irani, renowned Bollywood actor and philanthropist, Kapil Dev, Miss India- Somya Gupta, other celebrated Cricketers, corporate honchos like G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kanth, etc.

“The Golf Foundation strongly believes in the transformative power of golf in the lives of young individuals. Our mission is to provide not just financial support, but also mentorship, coaching, and opportunities for these budding talents,” Amit Luthra, multiple-time National Golf Champion, Asian Games Gold Medallist, and Arjuna Awardee.

About The Golf Foundation

Set up in the year 2000, TGF supports talented young golfers from underprivileged backgrounds. A Registered Charitable Society, TGF strongly believes that India can produce National and International golf champions by supporting golf talent from weaker sections of society. A belief that has been proven to be right time and again.

The Foundation got the highest Award from the President of India in 2017 for sports promotion, ‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar’

They have recently adopted Jindali village in Punjab, where the kids play with ” sarias” & also 15 yr old farmer son Harsh Singh- a hearing & speech impaired # 1 Junior golfer in the IGU Feeder tour.