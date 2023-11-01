Brazil Serie A: Bahia beat Fluminense to move clear of drop zone

Rio De Janeiro, Nov 1 (IANS) Everaldo Stum scored a first-half winner as Bahia eased their relegation fears with a 1-0 home victory over Fluminense in Brazil’s Serie A championship.

Everaldo broke the deadlock just before halftime by heading into the far corner after Camilo Candido’s cross to the edge of the six-yard box, reports Xinhua.

The visitors controlled most of the possession and had 17 shots on goal but were unable to find a way past Bahia goalkeeper Marcos Monteiro.

The result lifted Bahia to 13th in the 20-team standings, five points clear of the relegation zone with seven matches remaining in the season.

Fluminense, meanwhile, dropped to eighth, having lost three of their past four matches.

The Rio de Janeiro giants will now turn their focus to the Copa Libertadores final against Argentina’s Boca Juniors at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday.

–IANS

cs