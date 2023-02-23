scorecardresearch
Brazilian Ferretti takes charge of Cruz Azul

By News Bureau

Mexico City, Feb 23 (IANS) Cruz Azul have appointed Ricardo Ferretti as manager for the rest of the Liga MX Clausura season, the Mexico City club said.

The 69-year-old Brazilian replaces Raul Gutierrez, who parted ways with the club earlier this month following a poor run of results, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We know that you will give it your all. Welcome, Tuca,” Cruz Azul said in a brief statement published on social media.

Ferretti, whose coaching career spans more than 30 years and includes three interim spells as Mexico national team boss, has been out of work since parting ways with Juarez in May last year.

Cruz Azul are currently 16th in the 18-team Liga MX Clausura standings with just one victory from six outings.

–IANS

cs

