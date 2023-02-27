scorecardresearch
Bundesliga: Bayern recapture top spot with win over Union

By News Bureau

Berlin, Feb 27 (IANS) Ruthless Bayern Munich remain atop the standings after three first-half goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala ended Union Berlin’s winning run following a 3-0 victory at the closing of the 22nd round Bundesliga.

The Bavarians took the reins from the kick-off knowing that only a victory would take them back atop the standings, reports Xinhua news agency.

Thomas Muller should have put the hosts ahead with just six minutes gone but the Germany veteran couldn’t finish the job despite Alphonso Davies good build-up work.

The visitors from the capital needed some time to gain a foothold into the game but didn’t pose a lot of danger as Aissa Laidouni’s effort wasn’t a challenge for Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer in the 15th minute.

Bayern kept Union’s defense busy and opened the scoring as Frederik Ronnow had to deny Muller from close range before Coman’s perfect cross to the back post allowed Choupo-Moting to nod home the opener in the 31st minute.

Union had the chance to level the scores six minutes later but for all that Laidouni pulled over the target from 11 meters.

Clinical Bayern made it two with 40 minutes played when Ronnow’s goal kick came back via Muller and Coman, who raced down the right wing and rounded Ronnow before tapping home into the empty goal.

Things went from bad to worse for Union in the dying seconds of the first half as Muller chipped the ball to the near post where Musiala poked home to lead 3-0.

Bayern kept its clean sheet as Union lacked in penetration and came only close once after Sheraldo Becker missed the target narrowly wide at the hour mark.

With the victory, Bayern are now equal in points with Dortmund but atop the standings due to a better goal difference.

“We saw a gap in classes today and we must recognize that. It is a deserved victory for Bayern. The second and third goals before the break annoy me. If you invite Bayern like that they will score,” said Union coach Urs Fischer.

“This was an important win for us. I like how we played and how we won today. Usually, it’s hard to create chances against Union but today we were able to produce several,” said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen held Freiburg to a 1-1 stalemate as Sardar Azmoun canceled out Vincenzo Grifo’s opener.

–IANS

cs

