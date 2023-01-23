scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Bundesliga: Dortmund overpower Augsburg

By News Bureau

Berlin, Jan 23 (IANS) Dortmund worked out a 4-3 victory over stubborn Augsburg after Giovanni Reyna provided the winner in the closing stages of the 16th round.

The “BVB” started brightly into the encounter, but the hosts had to wait until the 29th minute when Jude Bellingham danced through Augsburg’s defense before slotting home the opener, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mats Hummels had the chance to extend the lead from a promising position, but instead, Augsburg restored parity against the run of the game as Arne Meier benefitted on a miscued clearance and tapped home right-footed in the 40th minute.

Dortmund remained unimpressed and took the lead two minutes later after Nico Schlotterbeck utilized Julian Brandt’s free-kick to head home from ten meters.

The host’s advantage didn’t last long, though, as Augsburg leveled the scores out of the blue again in the dying seconds of the first half when Ermedin Demirovic made the most of Arne Engels’ groundwork.

Dortmund continued offensively minded but needed some time to find the back of Augsburg’s goal as Jamie Bynoe-Gittens finished off his solo run to make it 3-2 on the scoreboards in the 75th minute.

Dortmund’s lead lasted only two minutes as resilient Augsburg tied the scores for the third time in a row after substitute David Colina latched onto a loose ball inside the box.

The hosts had the last laugh and snatched all three points on home soil in the 80th minute when Bellingham flicked on a long ball from Schlotterbeck, allowing Reyna to score the 4-3 winner with a half volley.

“When I look at how the game went, I am happy that we still won the game despite all the setbacks. In the second half, we lost our focus, and things got very chaotic, very wild,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.

“I am not satisfied with the result. When you lose like that it is even more annoying. We made all in all a huge game,” commented Augsburg coach Enrico Maassen.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen wrapped up its fourth straight win after moving 3-2 past Borussia Monchengladbach by courtesy of goals from Mitchel Bakker, Amine Adli, and Nadiem Amiri.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Barca, Real Madrid to continue head-to-head in La Liga
Next article
HP launches new Envy x360 15 laptops for content creators in India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Spotify to lay off employees amid deepening slowdown

Technology

Deeptech battery startup Log9 raises $40 mn, aims global footprint

News

Pamela Anderson claims Tim Allen flashed his privates at her when she was 23

Technology

HP launches new Envy x360 15 laptops for content creators in India

Sports

Barca, Real Madrid to continue head-to-head in La Liga

Sports

Premier League: Nketiah makes last-minute winner for Arsenal as Haaland scores hat-trick for Man City

Sports

Serie A: Juve fight back twice to hold Atalanta

Sports

'Negative emotions are not going to help you on court': Sabalenka beats Olympic champ Bencic

News

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare get into ugly fight; the latter says, “Arey 10-minute mein relation change kartey ho aise...

Technology

Pakistan's mobile phone imports decline 66% in 1st half of FY 2023

Technology

Google pauses green card applications from employees amid layoffs

Sports

SA20: Miller leads Royals to victory over Capitals

Sports

ILT20: Rovman Powell, Joe Root power Dubai Capitals to 16-run victory

Technology

WhatsApp rolls out new shortcuts for group admins on iOS

Technology

Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's next M-series chips competitor

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea's cumulative Covid cases top 30 mn

Sports

Unbeaten Indian women's hockey team holds hosts South Africa 2-2

Sports

Hugo Calderano bags men's singles crown; China win four titles at WTT Contender Doha

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India coach Reid blames poor conversion of PCs, circle penetration, easy turnovers for defeat to New Zealand

Technology

Zomato CEO says aware of fraud at delivery agents' end, fixing it

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US