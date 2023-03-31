scorecardresearch
Bundesliga: Dortmund's robust hopes to make it count this time

By News Bureau

Berlin (Germany), March 30 (IANS) Two hearts might beat in the chest of Borussia Dortmund’s fans ahead of the delicate league encounter against Bayern Munich this Saturday evening.

The chances to win the team’s first Bundesliga title since 2012 might never have been greater. Table standings and a wave ride of eight wins and one draw trigger hopes of making it this time, as the Black and Yellows seem to bloom under coach Edin Terzic.

When the two top German clubs cross swords in the Allianz Arena, it will be a profound test of the past months such as determination and effectiveness for BVB, reports Xinhua.

More than three points seem at stake as the encounter is going to affect the rest of the season. Dortmund must travel to RB Leipzig for the German Cup quarterfinal following the Bayern game.

Since the upswing, the tone seems to have changed to ambitious as German internationals such as Emre Can and Karim Adeyemi speak of the opportunity to kick the can down the road.

As actions speak louder than words, the focus must be on the perspective to gain a four-point lead with only eight rounds of matches remaining, with five home and three away games left for the league’s best home side.

Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Brandt, Adeyemi and returning goalkeeper Gregor Kobel might encourage Terzic’s squad while the coach needs to carefully select the most resilient performers.

Not only is Swiss international Kobel expecting an intense fight.

Having to meet former BVB coach Thomas Tuchel in the Bayern dugout might increase the challenge and come at the wrong time from Dortmund’s perspective.

Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl announced that Saturday’s game is not purely playing against Tuchel, but the topic is overshadowing preparations.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea coach might want to settle old scores after an acrimonious departure in 2017.

The 49-year-old’s debut on Bayern’s bench couldn’t be more important.

Dortmund’s fans hope the current success turns into a robust armour to help them survive the expected pressure from an opponent that desperately needs to catch up.

Keeper Kobel spoke about the league lead as a current snapshot “as it must be clear for us, we want more and therefore need to repeat the good performance of the past weeks.”

It might be more than whistling in the dark when talking about a satisfying result, as Dortmund have proved stable over the past weeks.

Other than Bayern, Dortmund can focus on national competitions after their exit from the Champions League. “It’s on us to do what needs to be done,” coach Terzic said.

–IANS

bsk

'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre' to open in Mumbai on Friday
