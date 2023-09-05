scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Cameroon's Andre Onana comes out of retirement ahead of AFCON qualifier

By Agency News Desk
Cameroon's Andre Onana comes out of retirement ahead of AFCON qualifier
Cameroon's Andre Onana

Yaounde, Sep 5 (IANS) Cameroon’s goalkeeper Andre Onana has reversed his decision to retire from international football ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Burundi. Last week, Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song included the 27-year-old Manchester United player in the squad for the upcoming qualifier, reports Xinhua.

Onana had previously announced his retirement from international football in December following a disagreement with Song over tactics.

“My desire to represent my country has never wavered… I respond to the call of my nation with unwavering certainty, aware that my return is not only intended to honor my dream but also to respond to the expectation and support of Cameroonians, who deserve a national team determined to shine,” Onana said in a statement shared on his social media handles on Monday.

He said, although he has been unjustly treated, he will remain faithful and committed to Cameroon.

“This is the time to unite, to work in harmony for our common good: Cameroon,” he added.

Cameroon needs only a draw in their match against Burundi on home ground next week to qualify for AFCON.

–IANS

cs

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Romania shocks France to reach last 16 in men's EuroVolley 2023
Next article
Digital lending platform Khatabook lays off over 40 employees
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US