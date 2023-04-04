scorecardresearch
Camoranesi in line for Juarez coaching job

By News Bureau

Mexico City, April 4 (IANS) Italy World Cup winner Mauro Camoranesi is close to taking charge of Mexico’s Juarez FC, according to widespread local media reports.

The Liga MX club began searching for a new head coach on Monday after the sacking of Argentine Hernan Cristante, a Xinhua report said.

Newspaper El Universal said Juarez officials had reached a verbal agreement with the former Juventus winger and that a contract would be signed pending formalities.

Argentina-born Camoranesi, who won the World Cup with his adopted country in 2006, has been out of work since leaving his post as assistant coach of Marseille last July.

The 46-year-old has previously had spells in charge of clubs in Mexico, Argentina and Slovenia.

Juarez have fallen to 14th in Mexico’s 18-team Liga MX standings following a run of seven matches without victory.

–IANS

ak/

