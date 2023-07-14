'Can say with finality that 2024 Men's T20 WC will be held in West Indies & USA': ICC CEO Geoff Allardice

Durban, July 14 (IANS) Geoff Allardice, the CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has quashed speculations of moving the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup out of the West Indies and USA, saying the tournament will be hosted by the two nations.

In November 2021, the ICC had awarded hosting rights of 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup to a joint bid made by the West Indies and the USA. However, of late, multiple reports said the tournament could be hosted by England and Ireland citing concerns over USA’s financial position. But Allardice has fiercely denied all those speculations.

“Yes, I can say with finality that the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and USA. We have said that repeatedly,” the ICC CEO said in a select virtual media interaction, after the conclusion of the ICC Annual Conference in Durban, South Africa.

With the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) starting in the USA from July 13, Allardice hoped that the tournament will have a positive effect on getting the attention of the public towards the game and also help in ICC’s push for including cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Over the last few months, there have been several developments in the USA that have raised awareness of cricket. The launch of Major League Cricket is one of them and brought attention to the sport in the lead-up to when the league started yesterday. The Men’s T20 World Cup will be there next year and will continue to raise awareness of the sport,” he said.

“We have been talking to the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 committee for the past 18 months and two years regarding cricket’s potential contribution and its characteristics adding value to the Los Angeles Olympics Games. We will be expecting a decision in the next couple of months whether cricket will be recommended for inclusion in those games, but all promotions of cricket in the USA contributes to raising awareness,” he added.

With the Men’s ODI World Cup set to be held from October 5 to November 19, it has also brought to light the tension between hosts India and neighbours Pakistan. It comes especially after the Asia Cup will be held on a hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, just a month before the ODI World Cup, but after a lot of uncertainty.

Pakistan is also the hosts’ for the 2025 Champions Trophy and Allardice remarked that another round of India-Pakistan relationship tension should not impact the hosting of the competition or of teams participation.

“When we allocated the events for this cycle, we wanted to allocate it to as many members as possible. The political situation at any given time may influence it. Certainly, in the time ICC has been running global World Cups, all members have turned up for all events and that’s the starting point of allocation for those events,” he said.

“We work through each event as it comes, and India and Pakistan are two very important markets for world cricket. Both territories are very keen to host events and will be planning for those events as we normally do,” he added.

On Thursday, the ICC introduced modifications to over-rate regulations in Test cricket in order to strike a balance between maintaining over-rates and ensuring players get fair remuneration.

Under the revised regulations, players will now be fined 5% of their match fee for every over that falls short, up to a maximum penalty of 50%. Notably, it said if a team is bowled out before reaching the 80-over mark and the new ball is not yet due, there will be no over-rate penalty applied even if there is a slow over rate.

The 56-year old Allardice denied that change in over-rate regulations came from pressure caused by the ongoing Ashes in England, saying the recommendations came from the Men’s Cricket Committee, who looked at the issue and overall regulations, before the proposal was approved.

“The Men’s Cricket Committee has considered the issue across all formats in almost every meeting done by the ICC. I suppose the scale of the fines is not having any material impact on pace of play. The Men’s Cricket Committee looked at the fines and on taking suggestions, they have certainly balanced the level of fines that have been implied,” he said.

“There are very strong points deduction for over-rate penalties in the World Test Championship, which will remain in place. So, teams that do not reach minimum overs in the play are jeopardizing their opportunity to play in the World Test Championship final,” he added.

The ICC CEO also revealed the Men’s Cricket Committee is looking at potential in-game penalties in the next cycle of the WTC.

“We have only just started this cycle, but that wasn’t in the mind to review the playing regulations of this cycle other than the fines. But they are still looking at the ways with which a difference can be made in Test cricket because it’s still a concern,” said Allardice.

“We haven’t had the right combination yet in terms of the fines. Points can have an impact, like how Australia missed the first edition of the World Test Championship final because of over-rate penalty points. We have been out to create measures in 50-over cricket, with regards to having an extra fielder inside the circle in the last few overs if over-rates are slow. But we are looking for an in-game Test penalty as well,” he added.

