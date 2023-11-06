scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Champions League: Key games for Barca, Atletico with knockout spots in line

With their spots on the line, FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are in Champions League action on Tuesday night to vie for the last-16 of the tournament.

By Agency News Desk
Champions League Key games for Barca, Atletico with knockout spots in line
Champions League Key games for Barca, Atletico with knockout spots in line _ pic courtesy news agency

Madrid (Spain), Nov 6 (IANS) With their spots on the line, FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are in Champions League action on Tuesday night to vie for the last-16 of the tournament. Travelling to Hamburg to play Shakhtar Donetsk, Spanish giants Barcelona will look for three points to reach the knockout stage for the first time in three years.

Despite winning their first leg 2-1, Barcelona will be aware their rivals have an effective and brave passing game.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez will give minutes to Jule Kounde, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri as they work their way back to full fitness, while players such as Marcos Alonso, Yamine Lamal and Ferran Torres could start after being on the subs’ bench away to Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday night, reports Xinhua.

Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 away to Las Palmas in La Liga on Friday.

Diego Simeone’s side produced a lacklustre display in the Canary Islands and need to improve in the key game at home to Celtic.

Atletico Madrid dropped two points in a 2-2 draw in Scotland a fortnight ago and can’t afford any more slip-ups in an even Group E, where Feyenoord has six points, Atletico five, Lazio four and Celtic just one.

A win for Atletico would make them favourites to progress to the knockout stage, but a draw or defeat would leave them with a lot of work to do against their two toughest rivals in the group.

Simeone could consider bringing Saul Niguez, Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa into his starting 11, although he is unlikely to change his attacking duo of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata.

He could also consider either dropping Axel Witsel, who doesn’t look comfortable in central defense, or pushing the veteran into a midfield position where the Belgian looks more comfortable.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mr Michael Douglas to receive Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award
Next article
YRF holds back Tiger 3’s second track ‘Ruaan’ to protect a major plot twist till release!
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US