scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Cricket: FanCode to exclusively livestream the Netherlands' tour of South Africa

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) With many interactive digital-first features, FanCode will exclusively livestream the upcoming two-match ODI series between South Africa and the Netherlands, starting on Friday.

The series, which will have a direct impact on the upcoming World Cup, will start on Friday at Benoni and the second ODI will be played at the Wanderers on April 2.

The action from the series will be shown on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV); TV app (Android TV), Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and its website, www.fancode.com.

South Africa have named a full-strength squad, including calling back fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, as direct qualification for the World Cup will be on the line for the Proteas.

They need to win both the games to overtake the West Indies and take the final spot for direct qualification into the mega event in India later in the year. The top eight teams directly qualify for the World Cup while others will have to take part in a qualifying tournament before the event.

With interactive digital-first features such as live stats, data, and analysis on the match screen, FanCode offers sports fans an immersive experience. FanCode is also offering tour passes at affordable prices for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans aim to start title defence on a bright note against CSK (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans aim to start title defence on a bright note against CSK (preview)

News

'Bholaa' actor Lokesh Mittal shares his 'fun-filled moments' with Ajay, Tabu

Sports

Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu, Srikanth progress to the quarterfinals; Malvika gives walkover to Marin

News

Taylor Swift makes little girl's day, signs letter from her during concert

News

Manoj Bajpayee: 'I find it challenging to work in formulaic films'

News

Late actor Satish Kaushik to be seen in 'Mirg' along with Raj Babbar

News

Jeet's Bengali-Hindi film 'Chengiz' his first to be about the underworld

Sports

IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar to captain SRH in their opening match in Markram's absence: Report

News

6 International shows on MX Player’s April slate

News

Megha Ray talks about her character's move from Jhansi to Mumbai

News

Amit Trivedi to perform live in concert in Hyderabad on March 31

News

5 reasons to watch Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight

News

Radhika Apte unveils her character in action-comedy 'Mrs Undercover'

News

Peter Pan & Wendy premiere on Disney+ Hotstar announced

News

Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Chatrapathi’ set for May 12 release

News

Dev Dutt says he hasn't quit acting, but is 'just taking a break'

News

Aisha Ahmed says co-star Ayush Mishra blocked her on social media for 5 years

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi CM calls meeting amidst Covid-19 surge in city

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US