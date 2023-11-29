Dortmund praise game-changing youngster Bynoe-Gittens

Berlin, Nov 29 (IANS) It took a while for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to get off the pitch at the San Siro this Tuesday evening.

The queue of congratulators didn’t seem to end after Borussia Dortmund made their way into the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League knockout stage after beating AC Milan 3-1, reports Xinhua.

“This was only the start from him. We only saw the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his skills,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said after his side celebrated one of their best games of the season.

The coach spoke of “a special story” and an “explosive player” following a man-of-the-match performance from the 19-year-old.

“It was a perfect evening; it felt so great to celebrate after my goal,” the London-born forward stated after scoring his first Champions League goal.

The gifted winger became a game-changing factor, winning the penalty that captain Marco Reus converted for the opener, before scoring the second goal himself.

“It’s worth his weight in gold to have him around. Today we saw how much the entire team is benefitting from his quality,” said Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

The spearhead spoke about Bynoe-Gittens “having shown his skills in every game he was around for”, and called the convincing performance in Milan a significant step in his teammate’s development.

Fullkrug predicted a great career for the Englishman and said there is more to come. “His productivity will go through the roof when he is lifting his head more often to see the exact position of others,” the 30-year-old added.

Scoring an important goal in Dortmund’s recent Bundesliga match against Borussia Monchengladbach seemed to have given Bynoe-Gittens additional motivation.

Terzic outlined that the Englishman now needs to bulk up and continue to work on his efficiency.

Two goals and two assists in 370 minutes this season indicate that the winger is heading in the right direction, and his role at Dortmund is expected to change from substitute to regular starter.

The Englishman spoke about the special feeling of performing on the Champions League stage and scoring his first goal as a “moment you never forget in your entire life. It somehow gives you wings.”

