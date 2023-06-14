scorecardresearch
England will be playing Boland like a 'spinner' in Ashes, says Michael Vaughan

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his belief that Brendon McCullum’s team would adopt a strategy of treating Australian fast bowler Scott Boland “like a spinner” during the upcoming Ashes series, starting from June 16.

Having endured a lengthy period on the sidelines, Boland has made a remarkable beginning to his international career. The fast bowler has impressively claimed 33 wickets in just eight Test matches, maintaining an average of 14.6.

The 34-year-old, who was selected in the WTC final playing eleven over Michael Neser with Josh Hazlewood unavailable due to injury, played a key role in Australia bowling out India for 234 on day five of the marquee clash, picking up five wickets in India’s two innings.

Since McCullum was appointed as England’s Test coach in May 2022, the aggressive style of play, dubbed ‘Bazball’, has delivered impressive results for England with 12 wins and only four losses.

Despite the magnitude of the Ashes and the strength of the Australian bowling attack, Vaughan remains confident that England will not stray from their bold and daring approach.

“It (Bazball) has worked against most teams they have played. This Australian team are different though. They are a relentless bowling unit. But they’ll try and they’ll come out dancing,” Vaughan said on Fox Cricket’s Ashes Preview show.

“Scott Boland’s length, they’ll be playing him like a spinner. They will be. “They’ll be running down, they’ll be trying to get down outside off-stump, they know where he’s going to land it. They’ll be trying to whip it on the onside,” he said.

While the Australian batting lineup is firmly established, there is still uncertainty surrounding the composition of the bowling attack.

There has been plenty of debate as to whether Boland or Hazlewood will be named in Andrew McDonald’s starting team for the first Test in Edgbaston.

Boland enters the Ashes series in outstanding form with five wickets against India in the WTC final. On the other hand, Hazlewood has been a consistent presence in the Australian team for numerous years; however, he has been plagued by injury concerns as of late.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
