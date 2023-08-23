scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FC Copenhagen edge past Rakow in UEFA Champions League playoff

By Agency News Desk

Warsaw, Aug 23 (IANS) FC Copenhagen stands just one step away from the Champions League group stage after securing a 1-0 victory over Rakow Czestochowa in the first leg of the playoffs.

After dispatching Qarabag FK and the Cypriot team Aris Limassol in earlier rounds, Rakow harbored dreams of gracing the Champions League group stage for the first time. However, going into Tuesday’s matchup, the Polish champions were not viewed as the favorites.

It took FC Copenhagen just over eight minutes to break the deadlock. Mohamed Elyounoussi delivered a cross that deflected off Rakow defender Bogdan Racovitan, wrong-footing goalkeeper Adnan Kovacevic at his near post, Xinhua reports.

Rakow looked to respond just two minutes before halftime. Following a pinpoint cross, Janis Papanikolau headed the ball into the net from close quarters, but the goal was subsequently overturned after a VAR review indicated an offside.

Throughout the second half, the visitors anchored their play in defense, while Rakow sought opportunities. In the 66th minute, Sonny Kittel had a golden chance to equalize with a powerful volley, but his shot veered off mark. In the game’s waning moments, striker Lukasz Zwolinski’s attempt was thwarted by the visitors’ Polish goalkeeper, Kamil Grabara, who exhibited stellar form that evening.

Grabara’s efforts ensured his team will carry a 1-0 lead into the second leg, slated for August 30 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

–IANS

bc

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
X increases max DM group size to 200
This May Also Interest You
Technology

X increases max DM group size to 200

Sports

Legendary Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak dies at 49; reports

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Blasters continue to lose as Hubli Tigers savour their sixth win

Sports

4 Nations Tournament: Clinical Indian junior women’s hockey team defeats Spain 2-1

Sports

Haris Rauf claims fifer as pacers help Pakistan to big win against Afghanistan

News

‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ gives a deep dive into Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam

Sports

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur felicitates medal-winning compound and recurve archers

Sports

IBSA World Games: Indian men's blind cricket team defeat England by 7 wickets

Sports

World Badminton Championship: Sindhu loses to Okuhara; Lakshya advances to pre-quarters

Health & Lifestyle

IMA writes to Mansukh Mandaviya over newly notified regulation by NMC

Sports

Para powerlifting: Dabas, Jograjiya win historic first gold, silver at Junior World Championships

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Champions Bengaluru FC end campaign with 2-0 win over Gokulam

Health & Lifestyle

Affluent individuals also prefer mohalla clinics, says Arvind Kejriwal

Sports

Govt clears proposals by Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia for foreign training; requests them for new date of travel

Feature

Gadar 2: Time for redemption of Hindi cinema through commons through the tools of commonality

News

Dheeraj Dhoopar interacts with locals in Varanasi, gets lingo right for 'Tatlubaaz'

Sports

AIFF's League Committee introduces youth quota for I-League, increases squad strength to 35

Technology

Meta introduces multilingual speech translation model for 100 languages

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US