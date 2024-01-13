FC Goa bolster squad with return of Mohammad Yasir on short-term loan from Hyderabad FC

Goa, Jan 13 (IANS) FC Goa are excited to announce the return of midfielder Mohammad Yasir to the club on a short-term loan deal from Hyderabad FC. The 25-year-old is set to reunite with the Gaurs for the upcoming second half of the 2023-24 season.

Yasir’s impactful contributions played a crucial role in Hyderabad’s recent success, including lifting the ISL Cup in the 2021-22 season under the guidance of then-head coach Manolo Marquez, who he will now reunite with at FC Goa.

For the Men in Orange, meanwhile, the 25-year-old’s addition would serve as a big boost ahead of the remainder of the season. His technical quality and experience of working under Marquez would be of great value to the Club who are currently in second place on the league table and are well positioned in terms of competing for the top honours in both the Indian Super League (ISL) and the ongoing Kalinga Super Cup 2024..

“Coming to FC Goa feels like returning home. I’m excited that I’m back with some old friends and I feel quite at ease, it’s familiar. The happy memories from my previous stint here makes me look forward to making new ones this season,” said Mohammad Yasir after signing on the dotted line for the Gaurs.

“Working with Coach Manolo again is a fantastic opportunity. I understand his methods which bring out the best in me, and I am eager to contribute to FC Goa success under his guidance.”

“For the season ahead with the Club, my ambitions are high. I aim to contribute positively and help the team pursue glory. It’s not just about personal success but also about contributing to the collective triumph of this team in the ISL and Kalinga Super Cup,” he further added.

Manolo Marquez, FC Goa’s head coach, said, “Yasir is a player who knows what we want. I know he can be a good player for the second leg of the season. He has improved a lot in the last few years, and will help the team because his qualities are very good for our style of play.”

Yasir initially caught the eye with his impressive performances for the youth teams of the now-defunct Pune FC. His talent soon earned him a call-up to Pune FC first team. This was followed by a stint with Pune City FC’s U18 side, after which FC Goa secured the Manipur-born footballer’s services in the players’ draft ahead of the ISL 2017-18 season.

The 25-year-old represented the Men in Orange once in the 2017-18 edition of the Super Cup, and also played for the Club’s Development Team in the Second Division League the same year, where he marked his debut with a goal against Madhya Bharat SC.

After a brief return to Pune City, Yasir then joined Hyderabad FC when the club owners shifted base. He emerged as a key player for the Nizams, making 91 appearances across all competitions, and scoring six goals along with providing 15 assists.

Beyond the domestic competitions, Mohammad Yasir has also made a mark on the international stage. Making his senior debut for the Indian national team in a 1-1 draw against Oman in 2021, the midfielder’s first notable moment for the Blue Tigers came during the SAFF Championship final later that year, when he contributed an assist in India’s 3-0 victory over Nepal.

