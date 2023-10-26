scorecardresearch
Felix sails into Swiss Indoors second round, Etcheverry beats Murray to enter quarterfinal

By Agency News Desk
Basel, Oct 26 (IANs) Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime eliminated Swiss wild card Leandro Riedi 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round at the Swiss Indoors Basel. The sixth seed will next play Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, who ousted Roberto Bautista Agut in three sets.

Auger-Aliassime has long thrived indoors, winning all four of his titles in such conditions. This is his first indoor appearance outside of Laver Cup since Rotterdam in February.

The 23-year-old Canadian stayed out of trouble on his service games for the most part, relinquishing just one break in the Wednesday’s match. He consistently challenged his opponent’s serve, winning 50 per cent of his return points and earning four breaks in the 75-minute match, ATP Tour reports.

In other action of the day, Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry battled past former World No. 1 Andy Murray 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2 after three hours and eight minutes to reach the quarterfinals.

In the pair’s first ATP Head2Head meeting this year at Indian Wells, Murray triumphed in three hours and 12 minutes. On this occasion, Etcheverry saved five of the six break points he faced, including all five he confronted in the second set.

Etcheverry will next play top seed Holger Rune or countryman Sebastian Baez for a place in the semifinals. The 24-year-old is pursuing his first ATP Tour title this week.

