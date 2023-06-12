scorecardresearch
Flamengo beat Gremio to rise to third in Brazil's top flight

By Agency News Desk

Rio De Janeiro, June 12 (IANS) Flamengo extended their unbeaten run to 10 games with a 3-0 home win over Gremio in Brazil’s Serie A championship.

Everton Soares opened the scoring in the 24th minute at the Maracana stadium when he received Wesley Lima’s pass and fired a low shot past goalkeeper Gabriel Grando, reports Xinhua.

Pedro doubled the lead just after the hour by capitalizing on chaotic Gremio defending before rifling home from the edge of the 18-yard box.

The hosts put the result beyond doubt in the sixth minute of stoppage time through Bruno Henrique, who headed in at the far post after Gerson’s cross from the left wing.

Flamengo are now third in the 20-team standings with six wins from 10 games, five points behind leaders Botafogo. Gremio are sixth, two points further back.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Sunday, Fluminense drew 2-2 at Goias, Internacional won 2-1 at home to Vasco da Gama, Palmeiras prevailed 2-0 at Sao Paulo and Athletico Paranaense drew 2-2 at America Mineiro.

Agency News Desk
